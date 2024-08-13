Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 13; Check Latest Price Of 22K, 24K Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 13th of August 2024.

gold rate today, Aug 13; Check latest price of 22k, 24k gold" />

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 13

22 carat - Rs 6,580/gm

24 carat - Rs 6,909/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,580(Today)

Rs 6,555(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 52,640(Today)

Rs 52,440(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 65,800(Today)

Rs 65,550(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 6,909(Today)

Rs 6,883(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 55,272(Today)

Rs 55,064(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 69,090(Today)

Rs 68,830(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on August 11, 2024 - Rs 6,555/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 11, 2024 - Rs 6,883/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 10, 2024 - Rs 6,555/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 10, 2024 - Rs 6,883/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 9, 2024 - Rs 6,535/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 9, 2024 - Rs 6,862/gm