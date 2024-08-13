Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 13; Check Latest Price Of 22K, 24K Gold
Date
8/13/2024 12:00:24 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 13th of August 2024.
gold rate today, Aug 13; Check latest price of 22k, 24k gold" />
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 13
22 carat - Rs 6,580/gm
24 carat - Rs 6,909/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,580(Today)
Rs 6,555(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 52,640(Today)
Rs 52,440(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 65,800(Today)
Rs 65,550(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 6,909(Today)
Rs 6,883(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 55,272(Today)
Rs 55,064(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 69,090(Today)
Rs 68,830(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on August 11, 2024 - Rs 6,555/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 11, 2024 - Rs 6,883/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 10, 2024 - Rs 6,555/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 10, 2024 - Rs 6,883/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 9, 2024 - Rs 6,535/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 9, 2024 - Rs 6,862/gm
MENAFN13082024007385015968ID1108547224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.