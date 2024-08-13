The Pulse Of Global Commodity Markets: Key Insights From This Week’S Charts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, the commodity markets present an intricate tableau of economic signals. Copper inventories are swelling, while U.S. oil continue to shrink. European natural prices have surged amidst geopolitical tensions.



Additionally, forecasts for U.S. crop yields are surpassing expectations. Here, we delve into five crucial charts shaping the landscape of global commodities.

Copper Accumulation Signals Surplus

In recent months, a significant buildup in copper stocks hints at an oversupplied market. The London Metal Exchange (LME) reported a record high in copper inventories, the highest since 2019.



This surge, totaling 42,175 metric tons, primarily flooded markets in South Korea and Taiwan. This notable increase underscores weak consumption, especially in China, where the LME lacks storage facilities.

European Gas Prices Spike Amid Geopolitical Unrest

European natural gas prices have leapt by double digits for two consecutive weeks. Recent military actions near the Russian border in Kursk have jeopardized a critical transit point.







Countries like Austria and Slovakia rely heavily on Russian gas passing through Ukraine. Europe's broader efforts to diversify energy sources underscore the region's strategic response to these vulnerabilities.

Declining U.S. crude inventories reflect a tightening market

Despite a dip in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures, physical market indicators show a tightening scenario. U.S. crude inventories have fallen by 6.8% since June 21.



The increasing premium for immediate availability of barrels indicates demand outstripping supply, challenging concerns over economic performance in the U.S. and China.

Record Highs Expected in U.S. Crop Yields

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to release its monthly report, with traders anticipating an upward revision in corn and soybean yield forecasts, already at record levels.



Despite potential reductions in planted areas due to spring flooding, the predicted high yields suggest robust production levels.

Clean Ammonia Production Poised for Growth

BloombergNEF forecasts a 30-fold increase in clean ammonia production by 2030, potentially accounting for 13% of global ammonia supplies.



The U.S. is expected to lead this expansion, with significant contributions from China and the Middle East. A combination of quotas, import subsidies, and tax credits in the U.S., along with rising demand in China, is driving this growth.



These charts not only depict real-time fluctuations in commodity markets but also reflect broader economic, geopolitical, and environmental trends.



Understanding these dynamics is crucial for stakeholders ranging from policymakers to investors, as these commodities play pivotal roles in global economic stability and development.

MENAFN13082024007421016031ID1108547221