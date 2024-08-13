عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uruguay Defender Suarez Set For Botafogo Exit

Uruguay Defender Suarez Set For Botafogo Exit


8/13/2024 12:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Aug 13 (IANS) Uruguay international defender Damian Suarez is poised to leave Botafogo, less than midway through his two-year contract with the Brazilian Serie A club.

Suarez has been a mainstay at right-back for Botafogo since joining the Rio de Janeiro outfit from Spain's Getafe in February.

But the 36-year-old has fallen out of favor after submitting a transfer request earlier this month amid reports linking him with Uruguay's Penarol, Globo Esporte reported.

It said that Botafogo manager Artur Jorge has told Suarez that he is no longer a part of the club's plans.

Suarez, who has been capped seven times for Uruguay's national team, began his career with Montevideo-based side Defensor before successful spells in Spain with Sporting Gijon, Elche and Getafe.

MENAFN13082024000231011071ID1108547219


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search