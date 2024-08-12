PM Mourns Passing Of Former Prime Minister Rifai

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Bisher Khasawneh on Monday mourned the passing of former prime minister Zaid Samir Rifai.



Khasawneh expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy to Rifai's family, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Khasawneh highlighted Rifai's notable contributions, who served as Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Defense four times between 1973 and 1985.



He also served as Senate President for five terms between 1997 and 2009 and was a member of the Senate for six terms between 1978 and 1997.

Rifai also served as political advisor to the King, Jordan's ambassador to the United Kingdom in 1971, chief of the Royal Hashemite Court, private secretary to the King, secretary-general of the Royal Hashemite Court, and chief of Royal Protocol in 1964.

Rifai retired from political life in 2009 after his son, Samir Zaid Rifai, became prime minister.



He was a recipient of the Jordanian Order of Independence (First Class), The Order of the Star of Jordan (First Class), and the Jordanian Order of the Renaissance (First Class), in addition to numerous Arab and international honours.

Born in Amman, Rifai held a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a master's degree in law and international relations from Columbia University.