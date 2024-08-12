WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RETIREMENT OF LONG TIME BOARD MEMBER, DR. KENNETH E. CASE

Dr. Case commented, "I have cherished my time on the Board at Webco, participating firsthand as the business and its people have grown from a small tubing to the technical brand and leader they are today. The culture at Webco is unmatched and the integrity of its management and trusted teammates unwavering. Leaving the Board is one of the toughest decisions I have ever made, but it is simply time for me to step aside and allow others to carry on Webco's forever purpose."

Dana S. Weber, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson, said "Dr. Case has been an invaluable asset for the entirety of his association with Webco. We are deeply saddened that he will no longer serve on our Board and he will be sorely missed. He is a deep thinker with a great sense of humor. He always brought such great insights to every meeting and our Forever mission." David

E. Boyer, Webco's President and Chief Operating Officer added, "Dr. Case's value to Webco extended well beyond his role as a Board member. Through his extensive knowledge of engineering and quality, he gave us advice that consistently made our people, products, and processes better. In addition, over his almost 30 years on the Board, many of his engineering students at Oklahoma State University, of which I was one, became engineers and leaders at Webco. We are all blessed to have worked with Dr. Case."



Dr. Case retired in June 2005 from Oklahoma State University as a Regents Professor of Industrial Engineering and Management after being with the university since August 1975. He is a licensed professional engineer and was named the Outstanding Engineer in Oklahoma in 1987. Dr. Case was a Senior Examiner on the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award from 1988 to 1990, and on the Panel of Judges from 1991 to 1993. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the International Academy for Quality. He is a Fellow and former president of the 100,000-member American Society for Quality, and in 2014, he received the Distinguished Service Medal, the ASQ's highest honor. He is a Fellow and former president of the Institute of Industrial Engineers and also received the Frank and Lillian Gilbreth Industrial Engineering Award, the IIE's highest honor.

Webco's mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages. We leverage on core values of trust and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We focus on practices that support our brand, such that we are 100% engaged every day to build a Forever kind of company for our teammates, customers, business partners, investors and community. We manufacture and distribute high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal tubular products designed to industry and customer specifications. We have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and nine value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois and Michigan, serving customers globally.