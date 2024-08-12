Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half And Second Quarter 2024 Results



Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company") - (BCBA:CVH)( Level 1: CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO, BCBA: TECO2), announced today its First Half and Second Quarter 2024 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of June 30, 2024, unless otherwise indicated. The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"). CVH Highlights (1H24 vs. 1H23):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 1,666,979 million, a decrease of 13.3% in real terms as of 1H24, compared to the same period of 2023, in a context in which price increases for our services in 2023 and the first half of 2024 weren't sufficient to compensate for the lag vis a vis inflation (271.5% interannually as of June 2024).

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 1,172,951 million, a decrease of 14.9% in constant currency, driven by lower costs on all items.

EBITDA reached Ps. 494,028 million as of 1H24, a decrease of 9.1% in real terms compared to 1H23, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in an EBITDA Margin of 29.6% in 1H24, compared to 28.3% in 1H23. Consolidated Net Income amounted to Ps. 856,045 million. Consolidated net income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 329,661 million. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of June 30, 2024) 1H24 1H23 % Ch. 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 1,666,979 1,921,749 (13.3 %) 856,084 810,895 933,838 5.6 % (8.3 %) EBITDA (1) 494,028 543,503 (9.1 %) 248,930 245,098 245,206 1.6 % 1.5 % EBITDA Margin (2) 29.6 % 28.3 % 4.8 % 29.1 % 30.2 % 26.3 % (3.8 %) 10.7 % Net income 856,045 150,484 468.9 % 57,087 798,958 20,891 (92.9 %) 173.3 % Attributable to: Equity Shareholders 329,661 56,023 488.4 % 19,568 310,095 7,527 (93.7 %) 160.0 % Non-Controlling Interests 526,384 94,461 457.2 % 37,519 488,862 13,364 (92.3 %) 180.8 % (1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it. (2 ) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues. CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BCBA: CVH / OTC: CVHSY)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss the First Half and Second Quarter 2024 Results Date: Thursday, August 14, 2024

Time: 12:30pm Buenos Aires /11:30am New York /4:30pm London To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: The webcast presentation will also be available at: ABOUT THE COMPANY CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. Disclaimer Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations. Investor Relations Contacts: In Buenos Aires: In New York: Cablevisión Holding S.A. Fig Corporate Communications Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations Camilla Ferreira and Marcella Ewerton Dragone Email: ... Email: ... Tel: (+54 11) 4309 - 3417 Tel: +1 917 691-4047 -p SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

