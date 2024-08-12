420 With CNW - Kamala Harris Backs Marijuana Legalization, A First For Major Presidential Candidate

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vice President

Kamala Harris's opinions on marijuana have changed

over time, much like those of many other Americans. Back in 2010, she urged voters to reject a ballot measure that sought to legalize recreational marijuana when she was the district attorney for San Francisco. Her position at the time was in accord with that of a majority of California voters, of whom 54% eventually voted against the initiative.

However, the perspective on marijuana began to change not long after. By 2016, California voters had passed Proposition 64, which legalized cannabis throughout the...

