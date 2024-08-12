Fats & Oils Market Worth $323.7 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) China stands as one of the world's major consumers of cooking oil, alongside Europe and the United States. In 2022, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, total oils and fats consumption in China was estimated to have dropped for the very first time ever by 5.5% in 2022 to 39.49 million metric tons. Although this indicates a drop in consumption, the total volume still reflects the huge consumption in China.

China consumes several types of edible oils

in abundance, of which soybean oil comes at the top and presents a bigger share. Regional staple oil consumption differences reflect the wide range of culinary diversity in the country. On top of that comes the trend of Western oils and fats, represented by olive oil and butter, reflecting changing consumer preferences in diversified diets.

It also shows something about consumption patterns: dietary habits and health awareness. As China Food Hygiene Magazine has reported, 50.72 percent of adults, from ages 18 to 59, consume more cooking oil than the recommended maximum intake of 30 grams per person per day. For consumption rates, the highest ranking ones are rapeseed oil, peanut oil, and sesame oil; for volume, it is rapeseed oil, peanut oil, and soybean oil. Hence, growing health concerns and significant cultural, economic, and lifestyle drivers in China ensure its continued dominance in the Asia Pacific fats and oils market.

The key players in the market are ADM (US), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Bunge (US), Kaula Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia), Olam Agri Holdings Pte Ltd (India), Manildra Group (Australia), Mewah Group (Singapore), Associated British Foods plc (UK), United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. (Japan), Oleo-Fats (Philippines), Borges Agricultural and Industrial Edible Oils, S.A.U. (Spain), K S Oils Limited (India), CSM Ingredients (US), SD Guthrie International Zwijndrecht Refinery B.V. (Netherlands), Musim Mas Group (Singapore), Richardson International Limited (Canada), and AAK AB (Sweden).

