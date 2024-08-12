New Kabuki Theater Performance Tour In Toyoooka City's Izushi Castle Town

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOYOOKA, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Destination Management Organization Toyooka Innovation has recently begun the sale of a new limited-time tour for travelers visiting Kinosaki Onsen , a tattoo-friendly hot spring town near the Kyoto and Osaka area of Japan. The tour will only run on November 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 11th, coinciding with traditional Kabuki performances from November 4th through 11th at Eirakukan Kabuki Theater in the neighboring Izushi Castle Town .Highlights of the tour include arranged pick up from Kinosaki Onsen Station (limited for evening performances) and exploring the ancient samurai and castle town of Izushi with a local English-speaking guide. According to the tour reservation page, "Your local guide will be happy to explain the history of this ancient samurai town as you explore the Izushi Castle Ruins, Shinkoro Clock Tower, Samurai House Karoyashiki, Eirakukan Kabuki Theater, and more!"The tour highlight begins with a "traditional Kabuki performance headlined by one of Japan's most revered Kabuki actors, Ainosuke Kataoka."Every autumn, Izushi Castle Town's Eirakukan Kabuki Theater relives its century-long heritage of traditional Japanese Kabuki theater with a weeklong run of select Kabuki performances. Built in 1901, Eirakukan is the oldest Kabuki theater in the Kansai region of Japan. After being closed in 1964, Eirakukan was restored and reopened to the public in 2008. On days with no scheduled performances, guests can explore the main runway, the original production signs, below the stage, and into the dressing rooms.

