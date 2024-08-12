Hudl Strengthens Its Professional Sports Solutions With Strategic Acquisition Of Statsbomb

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) StatsBomb's advanced data analytics bolster Hudl's professional suite, enabling deeper actionable insights for and American football teams.

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudl , the world's leading provider of cloud-based connecting and data for the sports industry, has completed the of StatsBomb .





“At Hudl, we know coaches and analysts demand the highest quality video and data. Together with StatsBomb, we're unlocking more workflows with deeper team and player data. Our customers will have access to this critical data in one platform to improve the performance of their teams and change the way they see the game,” shared John Wirtz, Hudl Chief Product Officer.

“This deal reinforces StatsBomb's commitment in the power of data in sport. We know data driven teams make better decisions. Pairing StatsBomb's data and statistical models with Hudl's video capabilities will enable superior match analysis, scouting, and player recruitment. Bringing StatsBomb into Hudl's suite of products and services, we're helping sporting organizations streamline uncovering actionable insights,” shared StatsBomb CEO and Co-founder Ted Knutson.

Founded as a blog in 2013, StatsBomb has grown into a global data business, offering advanced sports data solutions primarily for football and, more recently, American football. StatsBomb's data collection, live data capabilities and cutting-edge visualization platform deliver deep insights, helping analysts and teams worldwide make better informed decisions.

StatsBomb has pioneered advanced data models and collection techniques, including transforming defensive analysis with pressure data and introducing innovative features such as freeze frames for shots and shot impact height that have greatly enhanced expected goals (xG) models. In 2022, StatsBomb expanded its rich data analysis into American football. Together, Hudl and StatsBomb will pair detailed in-game athlete data and video. This will be presented with easy-to-use visualizations to enhance football strategy and player recruitment.

Hudl's integrated suite of video and data features best-in-class software, AI cameras, wearables and services serving 230K sports teams across 40+ sports from grassroots to professional leagues. In the coming months, Hudl and StatsBomb will maintain their high standards while integrating services and collaborating on future solutions for their global customers.

“Coming together we're providing organizations the most holistic view of their team and player data, ensuring they can seamlessly capture, analyze and act,” said Wirtz.“This is an exciting chapter for both businesses, creating more opportunities for innovation, growth and development for our employees, customers and future customers.”

Hudl empowers more than 230,000 global sports teams in more than 40 sports to reach their potential. Hudl's products help teams at every level capture, analyze, share, and learn from video and data. Learn more at Hudl .

StatsBomb's unique approach to creating, analyzing and visualizing advanced sports data empowers the performance analysis departments of the world's smartest sporting organizations. StatsBomb services customers across professional sport in over 35 countries.

