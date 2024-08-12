Board Member And Chief Risk Officer Ochanya Dan-Ugo Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Ochanya Dan-Ugo of Lagos, Nigeria.Ochanya serves as a director/group chief risk officer for Unified Payments Services Limited, a Nigerian payments and financial technology company. She is a member of the board of directors of Hope Payment Service Bank Limited, a digital-first bank based in Nigeria, where she serves on the Audit and Risk Management Committee. She is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Women on Boards program and participated in a guided study cohort through the Board Members' Course on Risk® with her colleagues from Women Execs on Boards. She holds a Master's degree in humanitarian and refugee studies from the University of Lagos, a BA in history from the University of Jos, and has completed postgraduate and executive education courses at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, the University of Calabar, IESE Business School, Cornell University, and the Metropolitan School of Business & Management (UK). Ochanya is a Fellow of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, the Institute of Disaster Management and Safety Science (FDMSS), and a chartered security professional. She also holds the Environmental, Social, and Governance designation from Competent Boards and is an ISO 31000 – Lead Risk Manager credential holder from the PECB.“It was a pleasure to work with Ochanya and her colleagues in the guided study cohort through our credential program,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings excellent insights and experiences to these critical discussions of risk governance, and there is no doubt her service will continue to grow in importance. We look forward to watching her expanding impact."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“My study experience at The DCRO Institute was awesome! WOW!!!” said Mrs. Dan-Ugo.“It was so impactful and so fulfilling!” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

