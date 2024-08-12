US Coast Guard Sets Port Condition X-RAY For US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico Seaports

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – US Coast Guard Captain of the San Juan set Port Condition X-RAY at 1 p.m., Monday, for seaports in the US Virgins Islands and Puerto Rico due to the possibility of sustained gale force winds (winds greater than 39 miles per hour) from Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 arriving within 48 hours.

The Coast Guard strongly cautions the maritime community to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions due to the Tropical Storm Warning that is in effect for the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where tropical storm conditions are expected to begin Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

“We urge the maritime community to not underestimate the impacts of this storm,” said Capt. Luis Rodriguez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander.“We are working closely with the maritime industry in the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to take the necessary actions to protect our port infrastructure and facilities for the storm's arrival. This work is critical to minimize any impacts and facilitate the reestablishment of commercial vessel traffic following the storm when conditions are safe.”

Ports and maritime facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer and cargo operations may continue while Port Condition X-RAY remains in effect.

Vessels desiring to remain in port must have submitted their application for COTP approval prior to the setting of Port Condition X-RAY. Vessels bound for Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands unable to depart 24 hours prior to threatening winds potentially making landfall are advised to seek an alternate destination.

Mariners are reminded there are no safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. All ocean-going commercial vessels and ocean-going barges 500 gross tons and above should make plans for departing the port when Port Condition YANKEE comes into effect. Pending further weather updates, the Coast Guard anticipates setting Port Condition YANKEE at 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Pleasure craft are advised to seek safe harbor. Port facilities are advised to review their heavy weather plans and take all necessary precautions to adequately prepare for the expected conditions. Mariners can view the latest port updates on the Coast Guard's Homeport site.

The Coast Guard is advising the public of these important safety messages:

Secure belongings. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or to sustaining damage. Trailer-able boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, lifejackets and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

Stay clear of beaches . Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by hurricanes. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

Be prepared. Area residents should be prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pets. Information can be found at the National Hurricane Center's webpage.

Be informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio and Internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16. For the most current information on port condition updates in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands visit port-directory/san-juan.

For the latest forecast advisories and weather updates for Tropical Cyclone Five, visit the National Hurricane Center website. For hurricane readiness information, check out the resources available in multiple languages at Ready and FEMA's website.

