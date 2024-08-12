LABEST 2024 Bioscience Summit Celebrates Groundbreaking Achievements And Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The UCLA TDG team have now caught their collective breaths and are able to bask in the success of this event.The LABEST 2024 Bioscience Summit concluded with resounding success, showcasing significant advancements and fostering collaborations within the bioscience community. The summit was held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the UCLA Luskin Center.LABEST featured a diverse lineup of speakers and participants, including preeminent scientists, visionary entrepreneurs, influential policymakers, and forward-thinking investors. Highlights of the summit include interactive panel discussions on emerging trends and technologies, and opportunities for industry-academic partnerships and investment.Here is what some of the participants had to say.“Los Angeles represents a surging market for bioscience innovation,” said Sandeep Vardhan, who runs Kalpesh Ventures, a venture studio that builds early-stage companies.“In fact, my experience at LABEST was so profound that I decided to move from New York City to be closer to this emerging ecosystem.”"Attending LABEST has helped to increase the exposure of my research lab's technology inventions to the biotech industry, attract potential investors, and forge startup opportunities.”-Lili Yang, Professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics"LABEST provides a wonderful platform to network and engage with academic and industry partners across LA's biotech community. It is a forum to grow our lab's network of interactions and new collaborations.”--Steven Jonas, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Associate Program Director, UCLA Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Program"LABEST 2024 was a great opportunity to meet multiple colleagues and interact with the private sector including investors...I also attended LABEST 2023 and LABEST 2022 and it was a great experience, a unique and exceptional event."--Manuel Penichet, Professor in the Division of Surgical Oncology at UCLA Department of Surgery and in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular GeneticsBreakthrough Research Presentations: LABEST featured over 100 presentations from preeminent scientists and researchers, highlighting groundbreaking studies in genomics, biotechnology, and personalized medicine. Notable presentations? There were too many to count!LABEST has made good on the promise to turn Los Angeles into a prolific hub for the bioscience community. We recommend registering for LABEST25 during early bird sales in December.LABEST 2025 is scheduled for Thursday, May 22, 2025 at UCLA.For more information contact: ... or 310-913-0625.###

