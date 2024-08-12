Kootenai Health Notifies Individuals Of A Security Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kootenai and its subsidiaries

Kootenai Clinic,

Kootenai Outpatient Surgery and Kootenai Outpatient Imaging (collectively "Kootenai Health") have learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain employees, employees' dependents, and patients. The incident had no impact on Kootenai Health's operations or ability to serve patients and the community.

To date, Kootenai Health is not aware of any attempt to misuse any information potentially involved in this incident.



On March 2, 2024, Kootenai Health became aware of unusual activity that disrupted access to certain IT systems. Upon discovering this activity, Kootenai Health took steps to secure its digital environment. Kootenai Health also engaged leading cybersecurity experts to assist with an investigation and to determine whether personal information may have been accessed or acquired without authorization. The investigation revealed that an unknown actor may have gained unauthorized access to certain data from the Kootenai Health network on or around February 22, 2024. Kootenai Health then worked to conduct a comprehensive review of the impacted data to determine what personal and/or protected health information was involved and to verify the affected information and mailing addresses for impacted individuals to ensure Kootenai Health had the most up to date contact information. This process was completed on August 1, 2024.

The information involved, if impacted, may have included individuals' names along with dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or government-issued identification numbers, medical record numbers, medical treatment and condition information, medical diagnoses, medication information, and health insurance information.

As soon as it discovered the incident, Kootenai Health took the steps referenced above. Kootenai Health also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the responsible parties accountable, if possible. Kootenai Health takes the security and privacy of personal information in its possession very seriously and is taking additional steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

On August 12, 2024, Kootenai Health mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which Kootenai Health had identifiable address information. In this notification letter, Kootenai Health provided information about the incident and steps that potentially affected individuals can take to protect their information. Kootenai Health also offered individuals access to complimentary identity protection services through IDX.

Kootenai Health has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time and can be reached at 1-888-663-1581. All affected individuals may qualify for complimentary identity protection services through IDX. Individuals who have not received a notification letter must obtain verification of eligibility through the call center to enroll in services.

Kootenai Health takes the privacy and security of all information within its possession very seriously. Thank you for your understanding about this incident.



