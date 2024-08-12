Pineapple Consolidated, Inc. Comments On Lawsuit By 2 Chainz

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company recently named in a lawsuit by famous in connection with a dispensary investment



LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Consolidated, Inc., (the“Company” or“PCI”) a 25% minority owned asset of Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTC: PNXP), a publicly traded company, today disclosed that a celebrity investor in PCI's cannabis dispensary, 2 Chainz, has initiated a action against PCI regarding his investment. The lawsuit alleges dissatisfaction with his which PCI believes was heightened after seeing the dispensary temporarily closed in the last week of July and its planned closure for the entirety of August. The situation has attracted some media coverage. A thoughtful and balanced perspective on the matter can be found by clicking here .

Company management confirms they are actively working to resolve this issue in private arbitration, which is allowed for in the agreement they signed with 2 Chainz's investment group. PCI is committed to resolving the matter discreetly and amicably, in full adherence to the contract terms.

Company management also confirmed that the Pineapple Express Hollywood store is temporarily closed during the month of August due to a restructuring of ownership involving removal of a social equity partner, which PCI secured by court order. This precautionary closure was implemented to guarantee strict adhereance to local cannabis regulations in finalizing the ownership transition. The Hollywood dispensary will be relaunching on September 1st, fully compliant with local and state laws.

“While it's unfortunate that one of our celebrity investors is publicly expressing dissatisfaction, and we do not subscribe to the idea that 'all press is good press', we view this as an opportunity to reframe the narrative and transform this challenge into a positive outcome,” said PCI Director, Matthew Feinstein.“The temporary closure of our Hollywood dispensary that likely exacerbated the issue with our celebrity investor was a proactive step taken to ensure compliance with local regulations. We adopted this conservative approach to protect our license during the transition to a more supportive social equity partner. We see September 1st as a pivotal fresh start for Pineapple Express Hollywood.”

About Pineapple Consolidated, Inc.

Pineapple Consolidated. Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company is engaged in legal cannabis retail under the brand name of Pineapple Express, Pineapple Consolidated Inc. (pineappleconsolidated.com ), which owns and manages retail cannabis ventures under the Pineapple Express name and via . Pineapple Consolidated seeks to become the leading portfolio management company in the U.S. cannabis industry. Pineapple Express is working to rapidly increase its footprint throughout California and looking to scale into underdeveloped markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Company Contact:

Matthew Feinstein,

Managing Director & Investor Relations

Pineapple Consolidated, Inc.

Office: 888-245-5703