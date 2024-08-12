Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens At US$7.49 Million For 227-Acre Waterfront Estate On Private Lake In Magnolia, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stunning 227±-acre Texas estate in High Meadows community

Private, gated property with main house and guest house

Resort-style pool and hot tub, plus sandy lakeside beach

Acres of gardens and miles of walking paths

Auction closes 22 August in cooperation with Lisa Carswell of Carswell Real Estate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened for a stunning waterfront estate that was previously listed at US$19.8 million. The property is set against the shore of a private 25-acre lake in the Magnolia suburb of Houston, Texas. Listed by Lisa Carswell of Carswell Real Estate, the property is auctioning with a reserve of US$7.49 million with bidding set to culminate on 22 August via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace .

Located at 37307 Diamond Oaks Drive, the custom-built gated estate is nestled on 227 acres of resort-style grounds, including the 25-acre Emerald Lake, making it one of the largest and most coveted lots in the High Meadows Ranch community. Tucked away at the end of a private drive, it offers unparalleled privacy and expansive views of the surrounding natural beauty, complemented by outdoor features like a nine-acre Japanese garden and a seven-acre botanical garden with over 5,000 azaleas. The lake is stocked with bass for anglers, while outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy miles of hiking trails and 21 bridges connecting the lake's shore to 10 different islands.

The home itself boasts refined finishes and Mediterranean-inspired design with wood construction across three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a resplendent kitchen and dining area, and a wine room. High ceilings and two fireplaces enhance the sense of expansiveness and elegance in both the main house and guest house, ideal for hosting friends and family. Additionally, a private helipad ensures convenient arrivals and departures, while a covered boathouse offers storage for vessels used to explore Emerald Lake.

“This is that rare property that brings with it a slice of natural paradise to enjoy far beyond the four walls of the home itself,” said Carswell.“Lakeside living is already so sought after for the lifestyle it enables, but in this case, owners have a chance to own Emerald Lake and its beautifully sculpted grounds, an oasis of nature and serenity in a busy world. This is not an opportunity to be missed.”

Magnolia is a rapidly growing suburb of Houston, Texas, known for maintaining its small-town atmosphere and friendly reputation. With convenient access to highways and close proximity to Houston, residents can easily enjoy performing arts, cultural events, and professional sports. Magnolia offers abundant recreational activities for golfers, equestrians, and nature lovers. The half-mile Magnolia Stroll connects citizens with the community, featuring restaurants, galleries, retail spots, and live events. It's a safe place to live and raise a family while preserving its warm, friendly values.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

37307 Diamond Oaks Drive is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

