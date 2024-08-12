Investment Fraud Lawyers Bakhtiari & Harrison Provide Legal Services To Investors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bakhtiari & Harrison focuses on representing clients worldwide in complex arbitration, litigation, and related legal services in securities matters. The firm's partners have extensive experience in securities, employment, and regulatory issues. Our focus is on delivering strategic and creative client-centric solutions.We represent individuals and institutions in securities arbitration and litigation claims before FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), AAA (American Arbitration Association), other arbitration providers, and state and federal courts. The firm represents financial services professionals, registered investment advisors, and broker-dealers in employment matters, industry disputes, and regulatory investigations.“One of the most important decisions an aggrieved party will make is the selection of counsel,” said partner Ryan Bakhtiari.“Few firms, if any, have the background or experience in navigating securities matters before FINRA or in state or federal courts,” added partner David Harrison.Our experience includes:The firm's attorneys have more than 50 years of collective experience handling securities arbitration and litigation matters. Our attorneys have served as lead counsel in trial and arbitration hearings. Our partners have been involved in groundbreaking cases in the securities industry.In addition to customer cases, we litigate regulatory matters before various state securities commissions, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and FINRA. We have also worked with state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Justice.One of our partners served as President of the Public Investor Arbitration Bar Association (PIABA), the only nationwide bar association of securities arbitration and litigation attorneys.One of our partners chaired the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) National Arbitration and Mediation Committee (NAMC). The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves the NAMC board position, which makes policy and rule recommendations governing the securities arbitration process.For nearly three decades, the firm's attorneys have advocated for improving the securities arbitration process by commenting on various issues pending before the Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, and other state and federal authorities.We represent investors and financial professionals in disputes with financial institutions in 50 states and five continents (Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America).For more detailed information, please visit and examine our experience and credentials.

