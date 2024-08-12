Nancy Fulton's Free Dark Romance Podcast Celebrates 750K Downloads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nancy FultonHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nancy Fulton's Dark Romance Novels & Stories Podcast has reached an incredible milestone of 750,000 downloads, solidifying its place as a go-to destination for fans of dark romance fiction. This popular podcast offers listeners the immersive experience of enjoying full-length dark romance novels, perfect for anyone who loves to lose themselves in captivating stories while working, driving, exercising, or shopping.The Dark Romance Podcast features a rich collection of novels that have quickly become fan favorites, including:-- Pirate's Desire: A tale of passion and peril on the high seas.-- A Woman's Honor: A gripping story of love, betrayal, and redemption.-- Acheron the Demon King: An epic romance that blurs the lines between darkness and desire.-- The Rose King: A darkly romantic story where love transcends even death.-- Wedding Bones: A dark historical mystery romance.Available on major platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, and hundreds of other podcasting services, Nancy Fulton's Dark Romance Novels & Stories Podcast makes it easy for fans to access their favorite stories wherever they are.For those who want even more, the Dark Romance Novels App-available on both iPhone and Android-provides a comprehensive experience for dark romance enthusiasts. In addition to podcast access, the app offers dozens of free books for users to read, ensuring that fans of the genre are never without their next great story. Dark Romance readers can find the app at Audioiron .Nancy Fulton, writing as Andreya Stuart , is an accomplished author and producer. She has captivated audiences worldwide with her compelling storytelling and rich, atmospheric romances, mysteries, and science fiction novels. Her Dark Romance Novels & Stories podcast has become a sanctuary for dark romance lovers, offering them a unique blend of drama, passion, and intrigue.About Nancy FultonNancy Fulton, writing as Andreya Stuart, is a prolific author and producer with a deep passion for storytelling. Her works, particularly in the dark romance genre, have earned her a dedicated following and numerous accolades. Through her Dark Romance Podcast, she continues to enchant listeners with her unique blend of romance, drama, and the supernatural.For more information, please visit Audioiron or download the Dark Romance App on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

