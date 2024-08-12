(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the cost of living continues to rise across Australia, the Home Show Melbourne 2024 arrives just in time to offer much-needed solutions and inspiration for and renovators. From August 23rd to 25th, the Melbourne and Centre will transform into a hub of innovation, sustainability, and practical advice for creating the perfect home for new home buyers and renovators. Over 160 exhibitors will be on hand, showcasing everything from energy-efficient appliances to groundbreaking home improvement solutions.

As housing prices have increased, it is challenging for new homeowners and investors to get a bargain for home essentials such as kitchen and electronic appliances, furniture, art, solar panels, garden equipment, toilet accessories, etc. The home show allows visitors to shop around and find essentials necessary for home improvements.

Post-COVID-19, the impact of supply constraints, both globally and domestically, reduced timber and metal supply. Coupled with strong demand for these materials, this resulted in a sharp rise in the Input to the House Construction Index (Other metal products and Steel products account for half the contribution to the Inputs to this index.

Attendees can expect a wide range of exhibitors, from local Aussie-made kitchen gadgets to state-of-the-art solar panels and garden innovations. Companies like Cheapbills , which helps people compare utilities, are running a competition question to win a high-end washer and dryer set worth $1,800 by comparing energy and broadband bills. There is no better to save on energy and broadband.

First-time homeowners attending the event can benefit from Moveinconnect 's expertise in move-in services. In just 15 minutes, Moveinconnect can help new homeowners get their broadband, electricity, and gas services up and running, ensuring a seamless transition into their new space.

In addition to the consumer focus, Home Show Melbourne 2024 is committed to addressing pressing social and environmental issues. This year, Goodwe, a leading solar provider, will showcase its“EcoSmartKids” initiative, designed to educate children about climate change. The Great Barrier Reef Legacy team will be on hand to provide insights into the effects of global warming and how individuals can contribute to conservation efforts.

For those looking to make a difference, the icause crowdfunding platform offers a unique way to support important causes. By using iCause's innovative switch-and-donate feature, attendees can donate a portion of their utility savings to environmental initiatives, making a positive impact without spending extra money.

The Home Show Melbourne 2024 is not just an event but a hub of sharing innovation, education, and community engagement. Whether you're looking to renovate, build, or explore new possibilities for your home, this event is an unmissable opportunity to connect with industry experts and like-minded individuals.

Event Details:

.Date: August 23rd to August 25th, 2024

.Location: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

.Tickets: Available online and at the venue

