Crixeo AI Studios Gives Green Light To Marc Rich Movie - Production Kicks Off In 2025

Content Studio Makes Splash with 'Secrets: The Marc Rich Files' - on Infamous Oil Trader and International Dealmaker

- Gerard DePaulHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crixeo , a rising star in digital content, is taking its first big step into movies with "Secrets: The Marc Rich Files ," diving into the life of one of the most talked-about businessmen of the 20th century. The studio has wrapped up the script and is gearing up for production, marking a bold move from online content to the big screen.The film puts Marc Rich under the microscope – the oil trader who shook up global markets and found himself at the center of international scandals. Rich made headlines when he was charged with tax dodging and cutting deals with Iran, only to receive a controversial pardon from President Clinton in 2001."Marc Rich's life reads like a geopolitical thriller with a humanitarian twist," said Gerard DePaul of Crixeo. "Our screenplay captures the essence of a man whose relentless determination, higher purpose, and willingness for self-sacrifice reshaped global history and quietly supported causes he believed in. We're excited to bring this once-in-a-generation story to the screen."Key aspects of the film include:- Rich's rise from Philipp Brothers to founding Marc Rich and Co. in 1974, which became the world's largest commodity trader and later evolved into Glencore- His role in circumventing international embargoes and involvement in espionage- Behind-the-scenes negotiations during the Iran hostage crisis- His fugitive status and subsequent presidential pardon- Exclusive insights from Rich's former associates, speaking publicly for the first time- Rich's extensive philanthropic activities in Switzerland and Israel- His unwavering commitment to the State of Israel's security, frequently at great personal riskThe film explores Rich's complex motivations, revealing how his business acumen intertwined with a deeply personal mission. Rich saw himself as a protector of Zion, a role he believed was his responsibility to fulfill. This self-imposed duty led him to leverage his vast network and resources, often operating in the shadows and at significant personal cost. The movie delves into how this perceived responsibility shaped many of his most daring and controversial moves on the global stage"Marc Rich was a special man whose life is deeply misunderstood. He yearned for the safety and security of Israel, a goal he was never able to achieve in his lifetime," according to Benny Alvarez, "This film will reveal the real Marc Rich, a man who wielded enormous influence on the world stage yet was driven by a deeply personal mission. It's a tale of global power plays and unfulfilled dreams, showing how Marc's efforts to secure Israel's future were both his greatest triumph and his most poignant regret."Cameras are set to roll in early 2025. Crixeo is in talks with some heavy-hitter directors to bring this stranger-than-fiction tale to life.About CrixeoCrixeo made its name producing engaging online content and helping brands go global and local. Now, they're betting big on storytelling that packs a punch across all screens. "Secrets: The Marc Rich Files" marks their ambitious entry into Hollywood.

