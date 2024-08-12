Interstate Advanced Materials Welcomes Anthony Angelini As Co-CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interstate Advanced Materials (IAM) , a leading provider of high-quality material solutions, is thrilled to announce Anthony Angelini's appointment to Co-CEO. Anthony will collaborate with current CEO Cole Klokkevold, bringing a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the company's leadership team as it continues to accelerate its growth into new and existing markets.Anthony Angelini joins IAM with an extensive background in driving growth in IT-enabled service businesses. With decades of experience leading companies that offer custom manufacturing and fulfillment solutions to large organizations, Anthony will enhance IAM's ability to scale its solutions within its customer base. Throughout his career, Anthony has successfully managed strategic relationships across the supply chain, from vendors to end customers, ensuring ultimate customer satisfaction. His commitment to customer-focused solutions aligns perfectly with IAM's foundational values of transparency and exceptional customer service.“Anthony's extensive experience in providing high-value supply chain solutions to leading enterprise customers across multiple industries comes at a pivotal time as IAM is experiencing accelerating growth and market expansion. His expertise in building relationships with our customers, employees, and strategic suppliers will further reinforce our position within the industry,” said Cole Klokkevold, Co-CEO of Interstate Advanced Materials.“I am excited to join the Interstate Advanced Materials team and contribute to its ongoing success,” said Anthony Angelini.“Cole and the entire IAM organization have built a stellar record of success and customer service over more than four decades. The opportunity to work with Cole and the team to build on and accelerate that success further is extremely exciting. The cornerstone of IAM's success has been built on a set of core beliefs that center on delivering high-value and exceptional service and support to all stakeholders. We will continue to build on those principles while accelerating our market reach within the large markets we support.”About Interstate Advanced Materials :Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

