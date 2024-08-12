Russians May Stage“Ukraine's Crimes” Against Civilians In Kursk Region - SBU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine warns that Russia's security agencies may soon resort to staging war crimes, in particular, against the civilian population in Kursk region, in order to accuse the Ukrainian side.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is observing the attempts of Russia's special services to exploit the situation in Kursk region for baseless accusations of Ukrainian defenders of committing war crimes. To this end, the Russian side creates and spreads various fake stories and information leaks that have nothing to do with reality," the agency said.

It is reported that such information and psychological operations are primarily due to the failure to effectively counter Ukraine's raid in Kursk region.

Russia'sregion authorities say Ukrainian forces control 28 settlements

"According to the SBU, in the near future Russian special services may resort to staging crimes, in particular, against the civilian population in Kursk region, in order to further accuse the Ukrainian side of committing them. The Security Service of Ukraine warns that such attempts are futile and will not affect either the offensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the opinion of our country's international partners," the agency said.

The SBU emphasizes that Ukraine's Defense Forces have already proven to the whole world that they strictly follow the law and customs of warfare both in the treatment of Russian prisoners of war and in relation to the civilian population.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Institute for the Study of War think tank noted in its report that the raid in Kursk region allowed Ukrainian troops to at least temporarily seize battlefield initiative in one area of ​​the front and contest Russia's initiative throughout the entire war theater.