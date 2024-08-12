Commander-In-Chief: Ukraine's Army Gains Control Of Nearly 1,000Km Of Russian Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, the of Ukraine control about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, who spoke at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We are pursuing an offensive operation on the territory of Kursk region. Currently, we have under our control neary 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory. Troop groupings are fulfilling their tasks. Battles are going on... all along the front. The situation is under our control," Sirskyi said, speaking via video link.

Russia'sregion authorities say Ukrainian forces control 28 settlements

As reported earlier, the Institute for the Study of War think tank noted that the raid in Russia's Kursk region allowed Ukrainian troops to at least temporarily seize battlefield initiative in one area of ​​the front and contest Russia's initiative throughout the war theater.