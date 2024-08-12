Zelensky: Kursk Disaster Was A Symbolic Beginning Of Putin's Rule And Now Kursk Is The End For Him

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia brought war to other countries and now the war is coming home.

He said this in his nightly address to the nation, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We see how Russia really moves in the times of Putin: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk disaster – the symbolic beginning of his rule; and now we can see what the end for him is. And it is also Kursk. The disaster of his war. This always happens to those who despise people and any rules. Russia brought war to others, and now it is coming home [to Russia]," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine had always wished only peace and the Ukrainian authorities would definitely ensure this peace.

Zelensky recalled that the Ukrainian Armed Forces control about 1,000 square kilometers in the Kursk region.

"These are, in particular, the areas from which the Russian army launched strikes on our Sumy region. For today and since June 1, there have been almost 2,100 shelling attacks on the Sumy region's territory. Therefore, our operations are purely a security matter for Ukraine, the liberation of the border area from the Russian military," he said.

He thanked everyone who helps Ukraine and everyone who fights and works for Ukraine.

"I want to express special gratitude to each of our units that replenish the 'exchange fund' for us, for Ukraine. It is a matter of principle for us to return all our people from Russian captivity," Zelensky said.