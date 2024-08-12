One More Civilian Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One more civilian has been in a Russian attack on Kherson.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"A 61-year-old man was diagnosed with a blast injury and a shrapnel injury to his forearm and leg. He is under the supervision of doctors," the post said.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, clarified in a post on the Telegram messenger that the victim was injured after 20:00 on Monday. He was indoors at the time of the enemy attack.

At around 17:00 on Monday, August 12, Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring a civilian.