U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham from the Party believes that Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region is "bold, brilliant and beautiful."

Graham said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The senator said that it was stated at one confidential meeting in the Senate two-and-a-half years ago that after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv would fall within four days, the Russians would capture all of the country within three weeks and that rebels would offer resistance. However, the authors of these forecasts were wrong, Graham said. And two-and-a-half years later, when he visits Ukraine for the sixth time, it seizes Russian territory.

"What do I think about Kursk? Bold, brilliant, beautiful. Keep it up. Putin started this, kick his ass," he said.

Graham added that the U.S. administration should provide Ukraine with weapons it needs to win a war it cannot afford to lose.