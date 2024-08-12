President Zelensky: We Need Permits From Our Partners To Use Long-Range Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs appropriate permits from international partners for the use of long-range weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly address to the nation, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I also very much expect that the of Defense and all our Ukrainian diplomats will work as actively as possible with our partners on long-range capabilities for Ukraine – we need appropriate permissions from our partners to use long-range weapons.," he said.

Zelensky: Kursk disaster was a symbolic beginning of Putin's rule and now Kursk is the end for him

Zelensky expressed his conviction that this is something that can significantly advance the just end of this war, as well as save thousands of Ukrainian lives from Russian terror.

"At the next meeting [of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff], the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and representatives of the diplomatic service should present a relevant list of steps regarding long-range capabilities," he said.

Zelensky recalled that at the Staff meeting on Monday, the agencies involved in prisoner exchanges – the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Interior Ministry – had been instructed to communicate as actively as possible with the relatives of Ukrainian captives and explain to them transparently how the lists for the exchange are formed and who can really be returned now.

"In general, they were instructed to present a clear strategy for the return of our people from Russian captivity," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine