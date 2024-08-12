Public Transport In Mariupol In Critical State - National Resistance Center
8/12/2024 7:30:33 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, 90% of buses are in poor technical condition, according to the National Resistance Center.
As noted, a review of the technical condition of the buses that operate in Mariupol revealed that 90% of them are in unsatisfactory condition. The fleet is not updated and practically not repaired due to the lack of maintenance staff.
According to the National Resistance Center , written-off vehicles from Russia appear in the city from time to time.
"To stop the degradation of the region, Ukrainian lands must be liberated from the occupier. The National Resistance Center calls for providing information regarding the enemy's crimes, location, and equipment via an anonymous link," the National Resistance Center added.
As reported, the enemy resumed forming its reserves and increasing military depots in temporarily occupied Mariupol.
