Until Ukraine Regains Control Of ZNPP, High Risk Of Accident Persists MFA Estonia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia's Foreign Margus Tsakhna, commenting on reports of a fire at the Zaporizhzhya NPP temporarily occupied by the Russians, said the risk of an accident at the site remains a“dire reality” until Ukraine regains control of the facility.

The top diplomat made the statement

via X

"Until Ukraine's territorial integrity has not been restored and Ukraine has not regained control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power – the largest nuclear facility in Europe -, constant scaremongering and high risk of a nuclear accident continues to be the dire reality," the Estonian minister wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of August 11, the Russians started a fire at a cooling tower on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the purpose unknown.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts deployed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP said they were observing thick, dark smoke coming from the northwest part of the plant after hearing multiple explosions Sunday evening.

On the morning of August 12, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that the fire at the ZNPP had been put out.

According to the State Emergency Service, the radiation level in the area is stable, having undergone no changes.