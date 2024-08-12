Joint Military Exercises Of The United States And South Korea Begin On August 19
By Alimat Aliyeva
South Korea and the United States will hold joint military
exercises next week, Azernews reports.
The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises will take place
from August 19 to 29 and will include basic command and staff
exercises based on computer modeling, simultaneous field training,
and civil defense exercises.
According to the JCS, this year's exercises will reflect threats
in all areas, including threats related to North Korean missiles,
GPS jamming, and cyber attacks, as well as lessons learned from
recent armed conflicts.
"In particular, the alliance of the Republic of Korea and the
United States will continue to strengthen its capabilities and
positions to deter and protect against weapons of mass
destruction," the agency quotes a military press release.
In addition to South Korean and American military personnel,
military personnel from several member countries of the UN Command
(UNC) will take part in the exercises.
