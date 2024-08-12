عربي


Joint Military Exercises Of The United States And South Korea Begin On August 19

8/12/2024 7:28:59 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea and the United States will hold joint military exercises next week, Azernews reports.

The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises will take place from August 19 to 29 and will include basic command and staff exercises based on computer modeling, simultaneous field training, and civil defense exercises.

According to the JCS, this year's exercises will reflect threats in all areas, including threats related to North Korean missiles, GPS jamming, and cyber attacks, as well as lessons learned from recent armed conflicts.

"In particular, the alliance of the Republic of Korea and the United States will continue to strengthen its capabilities and positions to deter and protect against weapons of mass destruction," the agency quotes a military press release.

In addition to South Korean and American military personnel, military personnel from several member countries of the UN Command (UNC) will take part in the exercises.

AzerNews

