Kyrgyzstan's GDP Grew By 8.7% In 7 Months
Date
8/12/2024 7:28:54 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In January-July of this year, the positive growth trend of the
main economic indicators continued, Deputy Chairman of the National
Statistical Committee Zainidin Zhumaliev said,
Azernews reports.
The gross domestic product (GDP) in January-July 2024, according
to preliminary estimates, amounted to more than 677 billion soms
and increased by 8.7 percent compared to January-July 2023.
In addition, there is growth in other key sectors of the
economy. Industrial production increased by 6.4 percent, due to an
increase in mining volumes and production achievements in the
manufacturing industry. Agriculture also showed positive dynamics,
increasing by 5.1 percent compared to the same period last
year.
Trade and services showed growth of 7.3 percent, indicating a
recovery in consumer demand and increased business activity.
Investments in fixed assets increased by 9.2 percent, which
indicates an increase in business confidence in the country's
economic prospects.
Thus, the current data reflect stable economic growth and
positive trends in key sectors of the economy, which creates the
basis for further development and sustainable economic
progress.
MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108546786
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.