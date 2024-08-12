Tests Of A Robot For Anti-Terrorist Operations Began In South Korea
The Republic of Korea has completed the development of a
four-legged robot for counter-terrorism operations, and the
country's armed forces have begun testing it, Azernews reports.
In the next six months, the military will evaluate the
effectiveness of the robot dog, after which they will make a final
decision on its use. It took only two years to develop the
prototype with the participation of Hyundai Rotem and Rainbow
Robotics.
The robot dog moves at a speed of more than 4 kilometers per
hour, can overcome obstacles with a height of more than 20
centimeters. It is also equipped with day and night vision cameras
for surveillance and reconnaissance. The robot can also be equipped
with remotely controlled firearms to perform combat missions.
Its main functions will be to identify terrorist threats in
buildings before recruiting personnel, as well as responding to the
actions of potential terrorists. One of the army units also uses a
robot in an experiment to conduct search and reconnaissance
operations in conjunction with the military.
