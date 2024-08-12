Zero Waste Solidarity Marathon Launches On Caspian Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On August 12, known as Caspian Day, the Red Hearts Foundation launched the "Zero Waste" Solidarity Marathon to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Kapital Bank, Azernews reports.

Held in Lankaran, this initiative was a collaborative effort with the of Ecology and Natural Resources and Kapital Bank.

During the marathon, 70 volunteers from Kapital Bank's branch networks in the Lankaran-Astara economic regions participated in a significant cleanup operation along the Caspian Sea's coastal areas. Their efforts resulted in the removal of 628 kg of plastic and other household waste, highlighting the project's success in improving environmental conditions.

The marathon aimed to enhance environmental sensitivity within the community and raise awareness about the importance of protecting natural habitats, including sea shores, mountains, and forests.

Yusif Poladov, president of the Red Hearts Foundation, expressed his gratitude to the volunteers and emphasized the need for ongoing environmental initiatives. "These efforts must be sustained. For the sake of our world and future generations, we need collective action for a healthy future. Our Foundation is committed to supporting all such projects and urges everyone to contribute to environmental protection, recognizing their own responsibilities."

August 12 also marks the anniversary of the Framework Convention on the Protection of the Caspian Sea Environment, which came into force in 2006. This date is celebrated annually as "Caspian Day" and commemorates the first legal agreement among Caspian littoral states aimed at safeguarding the region's environment.