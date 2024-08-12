Zero Waste Solidarity Marathon Launches On Caspian Day
On August 12, known as Caspian Day, the Red Hearts Foundation
launched the "Zero Waste" Solidarity Marathon to celebrate the
150th anniversary of Kapital Bank, Azernews
reports.
Held in Lankaran, this initiative was a collaborative effort
with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Kapital
Bank.
During the marathon, 70 volunteers from Kapital Bank's branch
networks in the Lankaran-Astara economic regions participated in a
significant cleanup operation along the Caspian Sea's coastal
areas. Their efforts resulted in the removal of 628 kg of plastic
and other household waste, highlighting the project's success in
improving environmental conditions.
The marathon aimed to enhance environmental sensitivity within
the community and raise awareness about the importance of
protecting natural habitats, including sea shores, mountains, and
forests.
Yusif Poladov, president of the Red Hearts Foundation, expressed
his gratitude to the volunteers and emphasized the need for ongoing
environmental initiatives. "These efforts must be sustained. For
the sake of our world and future generations, we need collective
action for a healthy future. Our Foundation is committed to
supporting all such projects and urges everyone to contribute to
environmental protection, recognizing their own
responsibilities."
August 12 also marks the anniversary of the Framework Convention
on the Protection of the Caspian Sea Environment, which came into
force in 2006. This date is celebrated annually as "Caspian Day"
and commemorates the first legal agreement among Caspian littoral
states aimed at safeguarding the region's environment.
