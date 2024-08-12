Goodyear Canada Inc., To Modernize And Expand Its Plant In Napanee, Ontario

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ONTARIO, Canada – Today, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, joined representatives from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company to announce the company's more than $575 million project to modernize and expand its in Napanee, Ontario. This will help Goodyear create an energy-efficient, end-to-end process and increase its production capacity, including of EV and all-terrain tires.

The project will create 200 new, highly skilled manufacturing jobs by 2027 and secure more than 1,000 jobs in Napanee. This project will get Goodyear's Napanee plant to net-zero emissions by 2040, helping achieve Canada's goal of a net-zero economy by 2050.

From mining critical minerals to building cars and batteries, Canada is attracting historic investments to help secure and create jobs, grow our economy, and keep our air clean. In the last four years, we've seen companies announce more than $46 billion in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing investments across Canada. They want a reliable partner with world-class talent, and this is exactly what we have to offer.

Goodyear Canada will receive federal funding of up to $44.3 million from the Strategic Innovation Fund for this expansion project.

The government of Ontario, through Invest Ontario, will contribute $20 million to support key components of the project, including the implementation of innovative technologies and skills training programs.

The company will leverage existing collaborative programs to help ensure Canada remains a world leader in the EV sector.

Goodyear's modernization project is another vote of confidence in Canada, and today's announcement highlights Canada's growing and dynamic EV sector. This investment will generate high-quality jobs, boost our economy, and continue to place the climate at the forefront of our economy. It is these investments in growth sectors that make Canada a trusted partner for international companies and allow us to remain a top destination for global investments.

The post Goodyear Canada Inc., to modernize and expand its plant in Napanee, Ontario appeared first on Caribbean News Global .