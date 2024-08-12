When Sovereign Debt Breaks Its Promise
WASHINGTON, USA – For decades, governments have been tapping into global sovereign debt markets to smooth ups and downs in revenue with the hope that it would help spur investment.
But what happens when government borrowing fails to deliver, and the citizens are left paying the bill? Listen here!
Mark Aguiar says emerging market and developing economies are especially vulnerable to interest rate spikes when debt levels are high.
Aguiar is the Director of the International Economics Section at Princeton University, and his research suggests that sovereign borrowing to stabilize the economy may have the opposite effect. Transcript Read the article in Finance & Development.
