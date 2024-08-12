Westmount Capital Partners Retained As Exclusive Financial Advisor For Township Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westmount Capital Partners to Lead $250 Million Fundraising for Township

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westmount Capital Partners (“ WMCP ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that Township Capital has retained it as its exclusive advisor. Westmount Capital Partners will assist Township Capital in raising $250 million for its Township GP Opportunity Fund IV, LP.



Township Capital, headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, is a leading real estate private equity firm specializing in General Partner (GP) co-investments and special situation investments. Township collaborates with top-tier commercial real estate operators and institutional capital partners across major U.S. markets. This partnership with Westmount Capital Partners marks a significant step in Township's strategic growth and expansion of its investment capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with Township Capital to raise capital for their Township GP Real Estate Opportunity Fund IV, LP,” said Alex Camus the Managing Partner at Westmount Capital Partners. Nino Silvestri the President at Westmount Capital Partners stated“Our expertise and proven track record in financial advisory will be instrumental in helping Township achieve their fundraising goals and continue to deliver exceptional investment opportunities.”

Matthew J. Gorelik, Founder of Township Capital, added,“Retaining Westmount Capital Partners as our exclusive financial advisor underscores our commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence. Their experience and insights will be invaluable as we move forward with our fundraising efforts.”

Westmount Capital Partners brings extensive experience in capital raising and financial advisory, positioning them as a key partner in driving the success of Township's latest fund.

About Westmount Capital Partners

Westmount Capital Partners Inc. is a premier financial advisory firm specializing in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance solutions. With a commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth, Westmount Capital Partners provides exceptional advisory services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients across various industries.

About Township Capital

Township Capital is a real estate private equity firm based in Palm Beach, Florida, specializing in GP co-investments and special situation investments alongside best-in-class commercial real estate operators and institutional capital partners in major U.S. markets. Township Capital is dedicated to providing exceptional investment opportunities and fostering strong partnerships within the real estate sector.

For further information contact:

Westmount Capital Partners Inc.

c/o Perley-Robertson, Hill & McDougall LLP/s.r.l.

Constitution Square, 340 Albert St #1400,

Ottawa, ON, K1R 7Y6

Attention: Nino Silvestri, President

E-mail: ...ures

CONTACT Alex Camus, Managing Partner

COMPANY Westmount Capital Partners

PHONE 786-835-7342

EMAIL ...ures

WEB