Traction Uranium Announces The Resignation Of Faizaan Lalani

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the“ Company ” or“ Traction ”) announces the resignation of Faizaan Lalani as a Director of the Company. Mr. Lalani has been a Director of Traction since 2020.

“We would like to thank Faizaan for all of his invaluable contributions to the Company,” Paul Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company said.“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

Forward-Looking Statements

