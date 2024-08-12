Medellín's Flower Festival Blooms Again: A Celebration For The People

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Approximately 2,100,000 people enjoyed over 100 free-entry events. It generated an economic impact of over $42.1 million and a hotel occupancy of 77.6%

- said Federico Gutiérrez, Mayor of MedellíńN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During the Medellín Loves You 2024 Flower Festival, over 10 days, 2,100,000 people attended more than 100 free-entry events featuring around 3,200 artists. Nearly 40,000 people attended the opening concert at the Obelisk sector. The festival culminated with the Silleteros Parade, which saw over 1,300,000 participants, including residents and tourists.In the San Antonio de Prado, Altavista, San Sebastián de Palmitas, Santa Elena, Aranjuez, Cattle Fair show, Belén, La Floresta, and La Milagrosa stages, more than 83,000 attendees were recorded.During the five nights of the Night Cultural Park at the Gardel Plaza of Olaya Herrera Airport, 34,700 people enjoyed performances by 29 artists and their groups. Meanwhile, the Flower Squares in North Park, Parques del Río, Juan Pablo II Airport Park, Miraflores, and Ciudad del Río hosted 103,250 people.The National Trova Festival City of Medellín celebrated its 20th anniversary, gathering 26,000 lovers of repentismo and Antioquian culture during its two sessions (semifinal and final).The Canine Walk attracted 50,000 people and 15,000 pets, 30,000 people participated in the Chivas and Flowers event, and another 80,000 attended the Classic and Antique Car Parade.Among the novelties was the float and parade 'Avenida Primavera: Streets, Rhythms, and Flowers,' a tribute to the musical genres that have left a legacy in Medellín, such as tropical, salsa, vallenato, popular, and urban music, with an audience of over 200,000 people along the route. Artist Street, Fair to the Rhythm of Bicycles, Sound Zone, Culture Park, Sanalejo Market, and Street Museum, among others, gathered more than 20,000 people.“I want to thank all the citizens for their good behavior. This was a Flower Festival that returned to the people, where we once again put the silleteros at the top of the pedestal, which is what we wanted. This was a festival that returned to the streets, to the neighborhoods, that regained its essence; it brought back what is ours. In terms of economic impact and people's participation, the balance is very positive, as well as in terms of safety,” said Mayor Federico Gutiérrez Zuluaga.The city welcomed 291,110 visitors, as follows: the José María Córdova Airport reported 51,558 passengers, of which 21,605 were domestic and 29,953 were international, marking a 6.2% increase compared to the previous year. Another 239,552 arrived through the two ground transportation terminals.A highlight was the 9.5% growth in foreign visitors compared to the previous year.According to a preliminary report from Cotelco Antioquia, 10,359 national tourists were accommodated, and according to surveys conducted by the Medellín Tourism Intelligence System (SIT), 37.6% reported staying in tourist housing.Based on the average expenditure data from the surveys, the average stay, and the number of visitors who attended the event, a tourist expenditure of approximately $42.1 million is estimated, along with a preliminary hotel occupancy rate of 77.6%.During the festival days, the Mobility Secretariat deployed 440 traffic agents to cover 86 events with road closures or escorts. They carried out 268 scheduled interventions, 33 of which involved other District agencies, and five DUI operations. A total of 2,775 citations were issued, and 833 vehicles were impounded.One of the most positive figures was the 70% reduction in the number of homicides, with 11 fewer cases compared to the 2023 festival, when there were 14.As for thefts, there were 575 fewer cases during these 10 days compared to the same period last year, resulting in a 74% reduction.With over 1,600 men and women in service, including operational, administrative, supervisory, and volunteer personnel, Emvarias Grupo EPM was present before, during, and after more than 40 events. They collected 75 tons of ordinary waste and, to promote a sustainable festival, they recovered 15 tons of recyclable materials, including cans, plastic bottles, cardboard, paper, and glass, achieving a 20% recycling rate compared to the total solid waste accounted for.The next edition of the festival, to be held from August 1 to 10, 2025, aims to surpass the expectations and figures reached this time, which demonstrated that confidence has returned to Medellín and that the capital of Antioquia has blossomed again alongside its people.

