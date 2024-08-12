International Left-Hander's Day 2024: Barack Obama To Steve Jobs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Left-Hander's Day celebrates the unique contributions of left-handed individuals across various fields. From iconic actors to renowned athletes, left-handers have made their mark in American history. Here's a look at seven famous left-handers who have achieved greatness in their respective domains

Barack Obama to Leonardo Di Caprio; here are 7 famous left-handers

The 44th President of the United States, Obama has been a notable left-hander throughout his political career and public life

Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, famous for his roles in films like "Titanic" and "Inception," is a proud left-hander

Media mogul and talk show host Oprah Winfrey, known for her influential career in television and philanthropy, is also a left-hander

Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs, renowned for his contributions to technology and design, was also a left-hander

Co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist Bill Gates, a major figure in the tech industry, is a left-handed individual

Acclaimed actor Tom Hanks, known for his roles in 'Forrest Gump' and "Cast Away," is another prominent left-handed American

Legendary guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix, celebrated for his innovative music and guitar skills, played his instrument left-handed