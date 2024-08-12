Escalade Closes Sale Of Mexico Facility And Related Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA ) announced that it has completed the sale of its facility located in Rosarito, Mexico along with related assets. The company has consolidated operations into other Escalade facilities in North America.

"We had previously disclosed the intent to sell this property as part of our plan to optimize our operational footprint, drive improved organizational efficiency, and enhance asset utilization," stated Walter P. Glazer, Jr., President and CEO of Escalade, Inc. "I'd like to thank our teams in Mexico and the US for their hard work in managing the orderly transition of these operations."

Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the company's higher cost variable rate debt.

ABOUT ESCALADE INC

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family, and friends, to create memorable moments. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Bear® Archery; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports®; Victory Tailgate®; Onix® Pickleball; GoalrillaTM; Lifeline® fitness products; Woodplay®; American Heritage Billiards®. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit



or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

