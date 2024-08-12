HSO, A Global Microsoft Solutions Partner, Acquires Aware Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Charles Lamanna, Corporate VP of Business and Copilot at MicrosoftAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, & HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HSO , a leading global business transformation partner, today announces the acquisition of New Zealand-based Aware Group (Aware). Aware specializes in leading-edge Data and AI solutions for customers worldwide.As an award-winning Microsoft solutions partner, Aware has positioned itself at the cutting edge of Data and AI solutions. For nearly a decade, the company has consistently led customers in leveraging the power of machine learning and generative AI to enhance their data strategies.With a proven history of success, Aware has helped hundreds of companies explore AI solutions and has taken dozens of these experiments from prototype to production, many of which have saved clients millions annually in operational costs and created efficiencies of up to 99%.Brandon Hutcheson, CEO Aware, comments,“As part of HSO, we will be able to accelerate our mission to create a worldwide impact with Data and AI. HSO's deep industry knowledge and expertise with Microsoft Dynamics 365 together with Aware's proven expertise in developing and deploying customized AI and data processing solutions, position us as a leading global force in the rapidly evolving AI business landscape.”By leveraging Aware's deep expertise in using Copilot, Azure AI solutions, repeatable offerings and proven ready-to-use AI models, HSO will accelerate time-to-market and ensure effective deployment of advanced AI-driven solutions for their customers and establish itself as the premier global Microsoft partner for business and AI transformation using the Microsoft Cloud.Peter J. ter Maaten, Founder and CEO of HSO, remarked, "We are excited to welcome Aware to HSO. This acquisition strategically increases HSO's Data and AI capabilities, furthering our ability to deliver emerging technology solutions to customers globally. With the addition, HSO's repository of AI use cases has been significantly expanded to help customers accelerate their AI transformation to enhance employee experiences, transform customer interactions and reshape business processes and operational strategies.”“HSO is a global leader in providing Microsoft business applications,” said Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President of Business and Industry Copilot at Microsoft.“By combining extensive business data with Aware's expertise in configuring Copilot and Azure AI solutions, HSO is uniquely positioned to deliver significant productivity improvements to our customers.”Since Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm, acquired a stake in HSO in 2019, the company has made its sixth acquisition with the addition of Aware. This acquisition strengthens HSO's ongoing strategy to establish itself as the premier global Microsoft partner for business and AI transformation services, leveraging the Microsoft Cloud.About AwareAware is a trusted Microsoft innovation partner with cutting-edge expertise and global vision. Aware harnesses the transformative power of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and modern data platforms to elevate business operations and outcomes. By integrating intelligent action into business processes, Aware accelerates technological potential and aligns it with the unique needs of each business, ultimately enhancing overall performance.For more information, please visit .About HSOHSO is a business and AI transformation partner with deep industry expertise and global reach. HSO leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud to transform the way in which people work and engage customers, ultimately accelerating the impact of cloud transformation and improving overall business performance. HSO helps companies innovate faster by modernizing business operations, adopting data-driven intelligent automation, delivering real-time insights and connecting the enterprise. Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 2,500 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle, representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. To learn more visit .

