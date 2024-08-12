Australian Brands On Amazon Under-Performing Against Global Benchmarks According To Podean's Marketplace Indextm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Podean , winner of Ads' Global Expansion Award, has launched the first Australian edition of The Marketplace IndexTM , with the report in its second year now covering four global regions. This detailed research analyses one-million data points to definitively quantify and rank the presence and performance of brands spanning 30 categories across Australia, the US, UK, Mexico.The Marketplace IndexTM is the only comprehensive comparison of brand performance on Amazon across content, media, retail, operations, and customer service. The findings were gathered from analysing over 40,000 ASINs on Amazon across 1,800 brands.This data was gathered via enterprise-grade tools, custom scraping, and thorough human vetting. Each criteria was weighted according to sales contribution with the comparisons and analysis taking over 500 hours to compile.“Our analysis continues to show a clear correlation between The Marketplace IndexTM scores, best-seller rankings and Amazon growth. Where 'Retail Media' has been the focus of recent headlines, we know that optimising efforts across every aspect of a brand's presence and performance is critical,” says Mark Power, Founder and CEO of Podean.Ashley Wales-Brown, Managing Director of Podean Australia, noted that some of the best overall performing brands in Australia were in the clothing and softlines categories whilst beauty brands also performed well with Maybelline New York, Rimmel, L'Oréal Paris, scoring highly against all criteria. When it came to content, Neutriderm and Russell Hobbs led the way. The categories that scored poorly overall were confectionary (snacks and cereals) and vitamins and supplements.Ashley commented,“It seems that despite Amazon being the largest e-commerce retailer in Australia, many brands are not putting in the effort required to stand out and convert customers. They're missing out on millions of dollars in potential sales. We were surprised that while they're household names, we saw that Clarks, Lee, and Smirnoff are among those with the lowest scores.”He continued,“When comparing overall scores of Australian brands versus those in other markets, it's clear that there is a lot of room for improvement across the board. Employing Amazon experts, applying global best practices and tools/tech can give local brands the edge over their competition.”Top-ranking brand data detailed in The Marketplace IndexTM is available via , with all four regional reports and detailed scores available for download. For any brands that are not included in this initiative, they can also be analysed for free via website submission.Contact: ...About Podean:Podean is a global marketplace marketing agency, and the winner of Amazon Ads Partners' 2023 Global Expansion Award and Campaign's Ecommerce Agency of the Year '21-'23.. Their passion lies in helping clients unlock enduring relationships with the modern digital consumer. Managing over 200 top brands across 21 countries, Podean has local teams in North America, South America, Australia, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Their comprehensive services encompass marketplace strategy, content optimization, retail operations, and marketplace media. Podean also offers research products such as Quarterly Amazon Global Media Reports, Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday Global Media Reporting, Vendor Negotiation Guides, and regional marketplace consumer shopping research.

