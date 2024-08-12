Ford Pro Elite Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks A New Era For Commercial Vehicle Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Ground Breaking" Ceremony New Ford Pro Elite Facility providing a new level of quality Commercial Service for our Large and Small Business Customers.

Ford Pro Logo

Ford Pro Elite Services Offered

Ford Pro Elite proudly announces the groundbreaking ceremony for the NW's first and only Ford Pro Elite Full Service dealership expansion.

GRESHAM, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This momentous event marks the establishment of a groundbreaking facility in the Portland metro area representing a significant advancement in commercial vehicle services and customer support for businesses and government entities in the region.Ford Pro Elite – A Game Changer for Commercial FleetsFord Pro is designed to redefine success for commercial customers by delivering unprecedented levels of productivity through work-ready products and innovative services. Ford Pro leverages cutting-edge technology from the ground to the cloud, aimed at improving uptime, reducing the total cost of ownership, and enhancing the performance of both electrified and combustion vehicles.Preston Wills, General Manager of Gresham Ford, stated, "Ford Pro will redefine the market for commercial vehicles and services, where Ford is already the leader throughout America." "To help those customers increase uptime and productivity while reducing complexity and total cost of ownership, we're establishing a one-stop shop."Leadership and VisionFord Pro will be led by CEO Ted Cannis, who previously headed Ford's North America commercial business and Ford's Team Edison electric-vehicle development group. Under Cannis's leadership, Ford Pro aims to integrate, digitize, and simplify transportation with capabilities spanning:Ford Pro Vehicles: Offering a comprehensive range of combustion-engine and hybrid commercial vehicles, as well as upcoming all-electric versions.Ford Pro Charging: Providing hardware and software solutions for public, depot, and overnight home charging of EVs.Ford Pro Intelligence: Delivering digital services with integrated features to better manage and maintain fleets.Ford Pro Services Elite: Expanding Ford's network of CV centers with 120 dedicated, large-bay service hubs across the U.S., extended hours, and rapid turnaround times, plus 1,200 mobile service vehicles by 2025.Ford Pro FinSimple: Offering bundled financing for vehicles, services, and EV charging solutions.Key Highlights of the Ford Pro Elite Expansion Project:State-of-the-art facilities are designed to meet the evolving needs of customers.Commitment to sourcing materials and services from local vendors, ensuring that the economic benefits of the project remain within the community.Enhanced service capabilities to provide an exceptional customer experience for the Portland-Vancouver area."We are proud to break ground on the Ford Pro Elite expansion and further our commitment to the Portland-Vancouver area," said Ryan Johnson, Commercial Service Manager of Gresham Ford. "By partnering with locally owned businesses, we aim to strengthen our community ties and contribute to the economic vitality of the region. This project represents not just an expansion of our facilities but a reinforcement of our pledge to support and invest in our local community."Local Commitment and Community ImpactThe new Ford Pro Elite dealership in Portland will play a crucial role in supporting local businesses and government fleets. Wills, Gresham Ford GM, emphasized, "We aim to supply fleet customers with even more reasons to select and depend on Ford. Our team is thrilled to devote all of our attention to maximizing value for Portland, Vancouver, and surrounding area businesses."Gresham Ford is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of the highly anticipated Ford Pro Elite expansion, designed to better serve the Portland-Vancouver area. This significant development underscores Gresham Ford's ongoing commitment to the local community and reinforces its mission to foster economic growth and support locally-owned businesses.The Ford Pro Elite expansion project will not only enhance Gresham Ford's ability to serve the automotive needs of the Portland-Vancouver area but also demonstrate a strong commitment to the community by utilizing locally owned and operated vendors. This project aligns seamlessly with the company's long-standing tradition of supporting local enterprises, a principle that has driven Gresham Ford's operations since its inception in 2003.For nearly a decade, Gresham Ford has been at the forefront of the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce's Try Local First campaign, encouraging community members to support local businesses and keep the local economy thriving. This initiative has become a hallmark of Gresham Ford's corporate mission and a proud testament to the company's dedication to community service and engagement.Features of the Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service ProgramIn the commercial fleet world, proper vehicle maintenance is paramount. The Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Program aims to minimize vehicle downtime, thereby maximizing fleet productivity and profitability. Key features include:120 Large-Bay Elite Service Centers across the U.S. with extended hours and quick turnaround times.Mobile Service Units: Currently, there are over 900 Mobile Service units, with a goal of 2,100 by the end of 2023.Extended Service Hours: Up to 72 service hours per week and six days per week.Specialized Service Bays: Dedicated to medium-duty and Express Service.Enhanced Online Appointment Scheduling: Ensures ease and efficiency for customers.Elite Training and Certifications: Compliance with all Ford Pro Elite standards and requirements.Looking AheadFord Pro anticipates its growing capabilities and appeal will generate $45 billion in revenue from hardware, adjacent services, and new ventures by 2025. This represents a significant increase from $27 billion in 2019. Ford Pro will initially launch in North America and Europe, with more information available at fordpro.Gresham Ford invites community members, local businesses, and media representatives to join in the celebration of this groundbreaking event Friday, July 26th 2024 at 9:15 AM located at 1999 East Powell Blvd., Building C in Gresham, OR 97080.

Gresham Ford - Bess R Wills

Gresham Ford

+1 503-489-1605

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other