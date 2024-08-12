(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by East Valley Institute of (“EVIT”). EVIT learned of suspicious activity on or about January 9, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .



About East Valley Institute of

The East Valley Institute of Technology is a school that serves the eastern region of the Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan area.

What happened?

On or about January 9, 2024, EVIT discovered that hackers had accessed their computer network. EVIT took corrective steps to address the cyber-security incident, including investigating this unauthorized access to its computer system. The personal information acquired may include names, phone numbers, email addresses, Social Security numbers, Driver's License numbers, medical information, Passport numbers, and other personal identifying information. The total number of people affected is up to 208,000.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks, including joining a class action lawsuit.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the EVIT data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

