Brand Builder Thomas Pigeon Joins Leading International Regenerative Medicine And Longevity Company Eterna Health As CMO

MISSISSAUGA , Ontario, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Adeel Khan, CEO and Founder of Eterna today announces the appointment of Thomas Pigeon as Chief Marketing Officer



“Our growth curve has been rapid and exciting. As we evolve to become the world's leading healthcare provider in longevity and regenerative medicine, branding and marketing are essential ingredients in contributing to the accelerated success of Eterna. To that end, we sought out an industry leader in marketing to steer that part of our business,” says Dr. Khan.









“Dr. Khan and his team have built an enviable track record of bringing new-age medicine and therapies to the forefront of the healthcare agenda. To be sure, conventional medicine and conventional surgery have a place, but what Eterna is doing in the regenerative medicine and longevity space in PRP, Stem Cell and Exosome treatments is radically changing the landscape of healthcare, providing relief and hope to thousands of patients in need of alternative solutions,” says Pigeon.“Eterna's patient list is composed of a who's who of sports as well as entertainment celebrities and business elite.”

Pigeon has been a patient of Dr. Khan's for more than 10 years and was impressed by Dr. Khan and Eterna's approach, which is unique and long-lasting.

“Dr. Khan's progressive approach to treating injuries has eliminated the need for me to have traditional surgical procedures and the pain and recovery times associated with them. He's a remarkable physician and person with a soul and vision and future-forward approach to medicine that is refreshing to see and exciting to be part of,” adds Pigeon.

“Not only does Thomas bring a wealth of marketing experience to the company, but he is also living evidence of our commitment to longevity! At 71 going on 40, his energy, passion, and vitality, paired with his innovation and forward-thinking, will make him an excellent ambassador for what we do, who we are, and ultimately what we will become. As CMO I expect him to make a meaningful impact on Eterna Health as we move forward,” says Dr. Khan.

Pigeon is the founder and former CEO of the international branding firm Pigeon Brands. His achievements, including helping build over 2000 brands in five continents, support our quest to become the leading brand in regenerative medicine worldwide.

Dr. Adeel Khan is one of the world's foremost leaders in regenerative medicine and CEO and founder of Eterna Health. His innovative practice and therapies have helped thousands of patients find relief from pain and suffering where conventional medicine could not. His patient roster is a who's who of international sports figures, entertainers, celebrities, and business elite, including Tony Robbins. He is a much sought-after speaker in the international market on his subject and a frequent interviewee by high-profile medical and lifestyle podcast channels. He recently led the highly acclaimed and heavily attended Longevity Conference in Austin, Texas.





Eterna Health is a next-generation healthcare provider owned by Dr. Adeel Khan. Eterna Health specializes in longevity fuelled by innovative regenerative healthcare solutions, dedicated to ensuring its patients receive progressive treatments to ensure lifetime wellness. Eterna Health operates clinics in Mississauga, Ontario, Los Cabos, Mexico, and Dubai, U.A.E. Future plans include Tokyo and Lithuania.

