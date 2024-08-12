Power Solutions International Announces Record Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Gross Margin was 31.8%, an increase of 9.7% from a year earlier,

WOOD DALE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (the“Company” or“PSI”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announces second quarter 2024 financial results.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Today, Power Solutions International, Inc., reported record profit for the three months ended June 30, 2024, with net income of $21.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.94, compared to net income of $6.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.28 for the second quarter of 2023.

Dino Xykis, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to report that in the second quarter, we achieved record-breaking results with a gross margin of 31.8% and net profit of $21.5 million. Our sales performance was driven by high demand in the power systems market, offset by the decrease in sales from some of our transportation customers and the softness we observed in the industrial market. Our team has demonstrated remarkable dedication to profit maximization and cost management, which has significantly bolstered margin, profitability and shareholder equity this quarter."

Xykis continued,“Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about sales increase for the remainder of the year, thanks to the continued robust demand for products in the power systems, especially PSI products serving the growth of Data Center markets that PSI has been actively pursuing since last year. We have successfully secured and are in the process of finalizing several major multi-year sales agreements with key customers for Data Center applications. These strategic partnerships are poised to drive future growth in this segment now and in the future. Our focus remains on leveraging these opportunities to drive further profitable growth and deliver sustained value to our shareholders.”

Sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $110.6 million, a decrease of $11.3 million, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, as a result of lower sales of $14.1 million and $15.8 million within the industrial and transportation end markets, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $18.6 million in the power systems end market. Higher power systems end market sales are primarily due to increased demand for products across various applications, with the largest increases attributable to products used within the packaging market such as enclosures serving the fast-growing Data Center market, as well as oil and gas products and demand response products. We are strategically prioritizing the rapidly expanding Data Center sector, improving and increasing our manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet and exceed our customers' evolving demand for our products. The decreased sales within the transportation end market were primarily attributable to lower sales in the truck and school bus market as customer products have evolved, and new compliance and regulatory requirements have changed engine product offerings. Decreased industrial end market sales are primarily due to decreases in demand for products used within the material handling and arbor care markets, as well as the direct effects of enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (“UFLPA”), which limited the Company's ability to import certain raw materials in early 2024.

Gross profit increased by $8.2 million, or 31%, during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 31.8%, an increase of 9.7 percentage points compared to 22.1% in the same period last year, primarily due to improved mix, pricing actions, higher operating efficiencies, lower warranty costs primarily attributable to the Company's sales shift away from some of our transportation customers.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased during the second quarter of 2024 by $6.0 million, or 57%, compared to the same period in the prior year, mostly attributable to a decrease in the legal reserve, lower professional fees, and the decrease selling expenses associated with decreased sales in the transportation segment.

Interest expense was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $4.6 million in the same period in the prior year, largely due to reduced outstanding debt, partially offset by higher overall effective interest rates.

Net income was $21.5 million, or net income per share of $0.94 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $6.4 million, or net income per share of $0.28 for the second quarter of 2023.

Debt Update

The Company's total debt was approximately $135.1 million at June 30, 2024, while cash and cash equivalents were approximately $28.8 million. This compares to total debt of approximately $145.2 million and cash and cash equivalents of approximately $22.8 million at December 31, 2023. Included in the Company's total debt at June 30, 2024, were borrowings of $40.0 million under the Uncommitted Revolving Credit Agreement (“Credit Agreement”) with Standard Chartered Bank, borrowings of $25.0 million, $50.0 million, and $19.8 million respectively, under the various Shareholder Loan Agreements, with Weichai America Corp., its majority stockholder, as described in more detail in the Company's Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2024. The Company made payments totaling $5.0 million related to the Credit Agreement, during the second quarter of 2024. The Company is proactively seeking opportunities to optimize and strengthen our debt structure.

Outlook for 2024

The Company expects its sales in 2024 to increase by approximately 3% versus 2023 levels, a result of expectations for strong growth in the power systems end market paired with flat sales in the industrial end market and a forecasted reduction in the transportation end markets. Notwithstanding this outlook, which is being driven in part by expectations for continuous improvement in supply chain dynamics, including timelier availability of parts and a continuation of favorable economic conditions within the United States and across the Company's various markets, the Company cautions that significant uncertainty remains as a result of supply chain challenges, inflationary costs, commodity volatility, and the impact on the global economy of the war in Ukraine and Israel, among other factors.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. In addition, PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the current expectations of the Company about its prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements are entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). These statements may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“budgeted,”“contemplate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“may,”“outlook,”“plan,”“projection,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” or similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. These statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are many factors that could affect the Company's results of operations and liquidity and could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions that the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the impact of the macro-economic environment in both the U.S. and internationally on our business and expectations regarding growth of the industry; uncertainties arising from global events (including the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts), natural disasters or pandemics, and their impact on material prices; the effects of strategic investments on our operations, including our efforts to expand our global market share and actions taken to increase sales growth; the ability to develop and successfully launch new products; labor costs and other employment-related costs; loss of suppliers and disruptions in the supply of raw materials; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise additional capital when needed and its liquidity; uncertainties around the Company's ability to meet funding conditions under its financing arrangements and access to capital thereunder; the potential acceleration of the maturity at any time of the loans under the Company's uncommitted senior secured revolving credit facility through the exercise by Standard Chartered Bank of its demand right; the impact of rising interest rates; changes in economic conditions, including inflationary trends in the price of raw materials; our reliance on information technology and the associated risk involving potential security lapses and/or cyber-attacks; the ability of the Company to accurately forecast sales, and the extent to which sales result in recorded revenues; changes in customer demand for the Company's products; volatility in oil and gas prices; the impact of U.S. tariffs on imports, the impact of supply chain interruptions and raw material shortages, including compliance disruptions such as the UFLPA delaying goods from China; the potential impact of higher warranty costs and the Company's ability to mitigate such costs; any delays and challenges in recruiting and retaining key employees consistent with the Company's plans; any negative impacts from delisting of the Company's common stock par value $0.001 from the NASDAQ Stock Market and any delays and challenges in obtaining a re-listing on a stock exchange; and the risks and uncertainties described in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including without limitation its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

The Company's forward-looking statements are presented as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

