LA CRUZ PRESENTS HIS NEW SINGLE 'SAHARA' / LA CRUZ PRESENTA SU NUEVO SENCILLO 'SAHARA'

La Cruz's defends inclusivity and diversity, challenging the genre's traditional hetero-normative boundaries. As an active part of the LGBTQ community

- The CrossMIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After taking some time to build his management and record label teams, emerging Venezuelan artist LA CRUZ returns with his new single "SAHARA," kicking off a series of releases. This song takes listeners through the heart's fiercest yearnings, relying on sensual lyrics and a party reggaeton beat to describe passion like the Sahara sun.This track came from a conversation LA CRUZ had in the studio with his producers and friends about the excitement and strong desire to love someone, and you would even be willing to take a flight just to be with that person. He was amplifying the intense feelings that can come from loving someone. "SAHARA" was written by the artist and his friends, who were also part of the production of the singles“Cuban Beef" and "Joshi".This single is about a strong desire for someone, not allowing anything to come between you and the person. "Tell me what you want, and I'll give it to you at once" means I'll do anything for you. The title "SAHARA" is also highlighted in the lyrics: "We get warm like the sun of "SAHARA" because it is a feeling as deep as the warmth of the Sahara sun."I want people to feel identified with the song, with the emotions it conveys, because it was made with a lot of love, and I want to transmit that energy!". - The Cross"SAHARA" is accompanied by a music video produced by Xavi Pastor under the direction of Victor Marin and Manuduali as creative director. The video reflects the song's warmth and the word HEAT in general with the skin tones of the dancers, the colors used in the video, and the dance moves in the context of a mechanics workshop having fun."SAHARA" is available on all streaming platforms.About LA CRUZ:La Cruz is a disruptive singer/songwriter from Venezuela who has positioned himself at the forefront of a new generation of genre-bending artists taking over the Latin urban scene. Merging reggaeton beats with evocative lyrics that draw from personal experiences, La Cruz's music champions inclusivity and diversity, challenging the genre's traditional hetero-normative boundaries. As an active part of the LGBTQ community, La Cruz transforms adversity into empowerment, using his platform to advocate for broader representation and acceptance.PRESS & PUBLICITYCARLOS“CHARLY” PEREZSVP, COMMUNICATIONS & PUBLIC RELATIONSWARNER MUSIC LATINA...NORMARIS CRUZTHE WALL GROUP...Después de tomarse un tiempo para crear sus equipos de management y discográfica, el artista emergente venezolano LA CRUZ hace su regreso con su nuevo single "SAHARA'', dando inicio a una serie de próximos lanzamientos. Esta canción lleva a los oyentes en un viaje a través de los anhelos más feroces del corazón, apoyándose en una letra sensual y un ritmo de reggaetón fiestero para describir la pasión como el sol del Sahara.Este tema surgió de una conversación que LA CRUZ mantenía en el estudio con sus productores y amigos sobre la emoción y el fuerte deseo de querer a alguien, que incluso estarías dispuesto a coger un vuelo cualquiera con tal de estar con esa persona. Amplificando los fuertes sentimientos que pueden derivarse de querer a alguien.“SAHARA” fue escrito por el artista junto a sus amigos que también formaron parte de la producción de los temas "Cuban Beef" y“Joshi”.Este sencillo trata de un fuerte deseo por alguien, que no permite que nada se interponga entre tú y la persona "dime lo que quieras y te lo doy de una vez", que significa: haré cualquier cosa por ti. El título "SAHARA" también se destaca en la letra : "entramos en calor como el sol del“SAHARA" porque es un sentimiento tan profundo como el calor del sol del Sahara."Quiero que la gente se sienta identificada con la canción, con las emociones que transmite, porque se hizo con mucho amor y ¡quiero transmitir esa energía!". - La Cruz“SAHARA” viene acompañado de un video musical producido por Xavi Pastor bajo la dirección de Victor Marin y Manuduali como director creativo. EL video refleja el calor de la canción, y la palabra CALOR en general con los tonos de piel de los bailarines, los colores que se utilizan en el vídeo, los movimientos de baile en el contexto de un taller de mecánica divirtiéndose.“SAHARA” está disponible en todas las plataformas de streaming.Acerca de LA CRUZ:La Cruz es un cantautor disruptivo de Venezuela que se ha posicionado a la vanguardia de una nueva generación de artistas que cambian géneros y se apoderan de la escena urbana. Fusionando ritmos de reggaetón con letras evocadoras que se basan en experiencias personales, la música de La Cruz defiende la inclusión y la diversidad, desafiando los límites heteronormativos tradicionales del género. Como parte activa de la comunidad LGBTQ, La Cruz transforma la adversidad en empoderamiento, utilizando su plataforma para abogar por una representación y aceptación más amplias.PRENSA & PUBLICIDADCARLOS“CHARLY” PEREZSVP, COMMUNICATIONS & PUBLIC RELATIONSWARNER MUSIC LATINA...NORMARIS CRUZTHE WALL GROUP...

LA CRUZ - SAHARA (Official Video)