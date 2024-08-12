KBR Appoints Nchacha E. Etta To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced today the appointment of Nchacha E. Etta to its Board of Directors effective August 12, 2024.

Nchacha E. Etta is executive vice president and chief officer of Omnicell, Inc., a multinational healthcare company. His breadth of finance and accounting experience stems from leading and working in global finance organizations across the healthcare and consumer products industries for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Omnicell, Mr.

Etta served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Essilor of America, Inc., a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica SA. Before that role, Mr. Etta served as the worldwide vice president and chief financial officer of Johnson & Johnson Vision from 2015 to 2019, and for the previous nine years, he held various senior finance roles at The Coca-Cola Company. Earlier in his career, Mr.

Etta worked at Microsoft Corporation, Eli Lilly & Company, The Carlyle Group, and Orano Cycle. Mr.

Etta holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from George Mason University, and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Howard University.

"I am very pleased to welcome Nchacha to KBR's Board of Directors," said General Lester Lyles, USAF (Ret.), Chairman of KBR's board. "His breadth of experience at respected multinational corporations will bring a unique and valuable perspective as KBR continues to deliver critical solutions for customers around the globe."

Mr.

Etta has been appointed to serve on the Audit and the Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility Committees of the KBR Board of Directors.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

