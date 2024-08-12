Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

"Over the past quarter we have successfully demonstrated our ability to make marked improvements in overall operational efficiency and evolve our "Eat, Stay, and Play" strategy," shared Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company President and CEO Michael Crawford. "The Company is still in its early stages, building new and exciting assets, creating compelling and engaging media and taking gaming to the next level. We are focused on working to complete the capital stacks of our Gameday Bay Waterpark and Tapestry Hotel, continuing to grow the type of media and gaming content that we are producing and distributing, as well as delivering one-of-a-kind experiences that you would expect from a sports and entertainment company, as we continue to execute upon our strategy and work towards achieving our long-term financial goals."

Key Financial Highlights



Second quarter revenue was $4.7 million, a decrease of 23% compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the mix of events within Hall of Fame Village.

Second quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $15.8 million, compared to a net loss of $13.6 million in the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily driven by increases in net interest and depreciation expenses, partially offset by lower operating expenses.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4.2 million, compared to a loss of $6.2 million in the same period in the prior year. The change was driven by lower operating expenses from event-related expenses and compensation-related expenses. See page 6 for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

The Company finished its fiscal quarter with a cash balance of $6.4 million, including $5.0 million in restricted cash, compared to $6.9 million, including $4.2 million in restricted cash, as of March 31, 2024.

The Company restructured $21.0 million of debt with City of Canton, Stark County Port Authority, and Stark Community Foundation by extending maturity dates and payment terms for five different loans. In addition, the Company completed $1.5 million in additional financing with the Stark Community Foundation.

The Company secured $9.9 million in financing from Constellation, a leading supplier of energy products and services and the official energy provider of the Hall of Fame Village, to implement energy efficiency measures and to support the construction and development of the Gameday Bay Waterpark. Constellation has employed its Efficiency Made Easy® program over the course of the development on two other occasions allowing for infrastructure development that is designed to reduce energy consumption, creating a more sustainable footprint to advance energy efficiency throughout the resort. The Company was awarded a $9.8 million grant from the State of Ohio's One Time Strategic Community Investments in support of the development of the Hall of Fame Village. In addition, the Company received a $500 thousand grant from the Stark Community Foundation.

Key Business Highlights



Gold Summit Gaming announced its Gridiron Gateway Gaming tournament. The event held in July showcased many of the top 100 ranked players in Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate from across the United States. Notable highlights included Cody Schwab, the world's #1 Melee player representing Nouns Esports, who triumphed in the Melee Singles event, and Stephen Schmidt of Cincinnati Fear, who emerged victorious in the Ultimate Singles event. Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell also participated in the Ultimate Singles competition.

Hall of Fame Village hosted Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival in June at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The festival highlighted multiple nationally known comedians and continues the award-winning comedic talent performing at Tome Benson Hall of Fame Stadium during the last three years.

The Company renewed and expanded existing partnerships with Visit Canton and Blue Technologies, while also creating a partnership with Aultcare. Hall of Fame Village held its first Carnival in May, weekly car shows highlighted by Cruisin' & Groovin', and movie nights bringing numerous visitors to campus to experience different entertainment options.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast Tuesday, August 13, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business. Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay at the Company's website: .

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV , HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plan," "opportunity," "future," "will," "goal," "enable," "pipeline," "transition," "move forward," "towards," "build out," "coming" , "commitment" and "look forward" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others, the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including obtaining financing to construct planned facilities and for working capital; litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; increased inflation; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; and those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.