DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Management Comment

Tony Clark, Dawson's President and CEO, commented, "We began the quarter with two crews operating in the United States, and dropped to one crew in late May. We reacted quickly to the softness in our calendar and reduced headcount to one crew to conserve our cash flows during this time. We have strategically adjusted our bidding and marketing process to improve our utilization throughout the year going forward. We expect to ramp up our activity later in the third quarter of this year improving our utilization, revenues and operating cash flows. We are continually evaluating our performance as an organization and believe that we are positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in our industry."

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported revenues of $12.5 million, a decrease of 38% compared to $20.2 million for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2023. Revenue included reimbursable revenue of $4.2 million and $9.3 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, we incurred a net loss of $3.5 million or $0.12 per common share compared to a net loss of $4.4 million or $0.18 per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter, we generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Year to date, we have generated net income of $2.3 million or $0.07 per common share compared to a net loss of $4.8 million or $0.19 per common share. Our cost reduction initiatives continue to improve our profitability with a 37% reduction in general and administrative expenses year-to-date compared to the comparable period of 2023.

Operations Update

The Company started the quarter with two crews in the United States, and dropped to one crew in late May. Our Canadian operations were seasonally halted in April, but we expect them to resume operating in the fourth quarter later this year. We have improved our backlog and expect to have two crews deployed later in the third quarter, and expect to have our current equipment fully deployed throughout the end of the second quarter of 2025.

We periodically evaluate all of our assets and are looking for opportunities to divest certain under-utilized assets to improve our return on capital.

Special Cash Dividend and Liquidity

As previously reported, the Company's Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.32 per share, which was paid on May 6, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2024. The aggregate payment was approximately $9.9 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, we generated $7.8 million of cash from our operations, and as of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash of $11.2 million and positive working capital of $9 million.

About Dawson

Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of North American onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for its clients, which range from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Dawson also provides Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage ("CCUS") seismic monitoring, which continues to grow and be an integral part of its business.

Dawson has acquired several CCUS base surveys and plan to acquire more in the future.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's preliminary and unaudited results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included in this press release information about the Company's Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA net income (loss), before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense or benefit, (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization and (iv) other unusual or non-recurring charges, such as severance expenses. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental financial measure to assess:



the financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis;

its liquidity and operating performance over time in relation to other companies that own similar assets and that the Company believes calculate Adjusted EBITDA in a similar manner; and the ability of the Company's assets to generate cash sufficient for the Company to pay potential interest costs.

The Company also understands that such data is used by investors to assess its performance. However, the terms EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under GAAP, and neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. When assessing our operating performance or liquidity, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities or other cash flow data calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as us. Further, the results presented by EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes: interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and other unusual or non-recurring charges, such as severance expenses. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA to its net loss is presented in the table following the text of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking and which provide other than historical information involve risks and uncertainties that may materially affect the Company's actual results of operations. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance and may be identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," or similar words. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, our status as a controlled public company, which exempts us from certain corporate governance requirements; the limited market for our common stock, which could result in the delisting of the common stock from Nasdaq; the impact of general economic, industry, market or political conditions; dependence upon energy industry spending; changes in exploration and production spending by our customers and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; the results of operations and financial condition of our customers, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic repercussions and the resulting impact on demand for oil and gas; surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+ to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business;

the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees and remote work arrangements; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; the availability of capital resources; disruptions in the global economy, including export controls and financial and economic sanctions imposed on certain industry sectors and parties as a result of the developments in Ukraine and related activities, and whether or not a future transaction or other action occurs that causes the Company to be delisted from Nasdaq and no longer be required to make filings with the SEC. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form

10-K that was filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.